× Expand PedalSafe ROA April 2025 public meeting - 1 PedalSafe ROA April public meeting

Join us for our next public meeting on Monday, April 14 from 6:30-7:30pm at Big Lick Brewing Company!

We're changing things up this month with a new venue and a new format. Get a sneak peek at our soon to be announced May Bike Month events as we break into small groups and finalize our planning. This is the perfect opportunity to get involved and help us promote safer and more convenient cycling in Roanoke.

There's plenty of bike parking out front, so roll up and join in on the conversation.

RSVP to this event- we hope to see you there!