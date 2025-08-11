PedalSafe ROA August public meeting

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage 6 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Ride with us to our next public meeting on Monday, August 11!

We will be gathering at 6pm in Market Square downtown before heading out at 6:15pm for a 1 mile no-drop ride down the Jefferson Ave corridor, ending at Starr Hill Brewery for our meeting at 6:30pm.

This month's meeting will feature a deep dive on how we can advocate for permanent bike infrastructure on the Jefferson Street corridor, in addition to discussing recent happenings in July and upcoming advocacy opportunities in August.

See you there!

