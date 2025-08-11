× Expand PedalSafe ROA August 2025 Public Meeting announcement - 1 PedalSafe ROA August public meeting announcement

Ride with us to our next public meeting on Monday, August 11!

We will be gathering at 6pm in Market Square downtown before heading out at 6:15pm for a 1 mile no-drop ride down the Jefferson Ave corridor, ending at Starr Hill Brewery for our meeting at 6:30pm.

This month's meeting will feature a deep dive on how we can advocate for permanent bike infrastructure on the Jefferson Street corridor, in addition to discussing recent happenings in July and upcoming advocacy opportunities in August.

See you there!