PedalSafe ROA December Public Meeting
Blindhouse Beer Company 534 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
PedalSafe ROA
PedalSafe ROA December public meeting
Join us for our final public meeting of the year on Monday, December 8 at 6:30pm at Blindhouse Beer Company!
We'll be sharing a recap of what we've been working on in 2025 and our plans as we look ahead to 2026.
See you there!
Blindhouse Beer Company
534 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
