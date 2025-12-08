× Expand PedalSafe ROA Copy of Public Meeting Announcement - TEMPLATE - 2 PedalSafe ROA December public meeting

Join us for our final public meeting of the year on Monday, December 8 at 6:30pm at Blindhouse Beer Company!

We'll be sharing a recap of what we've been working on in 2025 and our plans as we look ahead to 2026.

See you there!