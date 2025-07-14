× Expand PedalSafe ROA PedalSafe ROA July public meeting

PedalSafe ROA is hosting its next public meeting at Blindhouse Beer Co. on Monday, July 14 at 6:30pm!

Join us as we unveil our inaugural strategic plan! This plan will guide our work advocating for safer and lower stress cycling in Roanoke over the next three years. We will also break into small groups to discuss the details and how you can get involved with PedalSafe.

Pop-up bike racks will be available. See you there!