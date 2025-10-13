PedalSafe ROA October public meeting

Olde Salem Brewing Company 315 Market Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Stop by our next public meeting!

When: Monday, October 13 at 6:30pm

Where: Olde Salem Brewing Company - Market Street in downtown Roanoke

We will be featuring a brief bike valet training to prepare for Roanoke GO Outside Festival and sharing updates from PedalSafe and the Roanoke bike community. It's a great chance to socialize with fellow safe cycling advocates! See you there!

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Meeting
