PedalSafe ROA September 2025 Public Meeting announcement - 1 PedalSafe ROA September public meeting

Ride with us to our next public meeting on Monday, September 8!

We will be gathering at 5:45pm in Market Square downtown before heading out at 6pm for a 3 mile no-drop ride down Shenandoah Ave, ending at the Melrose Branch Library (STEAM Lab) for our meeting at 6:30pm.

This month's meeting will feature a discussion about safe cycling infrastructure along the Downtown-Melrose corridor and areas for improvement, GO Fest planning (our bike valet!), and a presentation from the City.

See you there!