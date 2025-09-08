PedalSafe ROA September public meeting

to

Melrose Branch Library 2607 Salem Turnpike NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24017

Ride with us to our next public meeting on Monday, September 8!

We will be gathering at 5:45pm in Market Square downtown before heading out at 6pm for a 3 mile no-drop ride down Shenandoah Ave, ending at the Melrose Branch Library (STEAM Lab) for our meeting at 6:30pm.

This month's meeting will feature a discussion about safe cycling infrastructure along the Downtown-Melrose corridor and areas for improvement, GO Fest planning (our bike valet!), and a presentation from the City.

See you there!

Info

Melrose Branch Library 2607 Salem Turnpike NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24017
Charity & Fundraisers, Meeting, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - PedalSafe ROA September public meeting - 2025-09-08 17:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PedalSafe ROA September public meeting - 2025-09-08 17:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PedalSafe ROA September public meeting - 2025-09-08 17:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - PedalSafe ROA September public meeting - 2025-09-08 17:45:00 ical