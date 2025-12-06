Peen: A Tribute to Ween w. The Big Debbies

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

"Ocean man, take me by the hand, Lead me to the land that you understand" Say hey to Peen, a tribute to the eclectic, absurdist Ween! The Big Debbies hold down the opening slot.

United by the Boognish, disciples of Dean and Gene, the young fresh fellows in Peen would like to put the brown in your earholes.

The Big Debbies is a new band from Bent Mountain, VA whose style is an unpredictable blend of groove and power, with the presence of Rock, Punk, Funk and Jazz all swirled together to create a uniquely energetic musical experience! The Debbies consist of Matty Dub on Drums, Tommy Noland on Baritone Electric Guitar and Mono Synth, and Burly on Bass. The band is currently in the process of recording more originals, so stay tuned! If Primus, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Talking Heads had a baby its name would be Debbie!!!

Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 8:00PM

Tickets:

General Admission (All Ages) - $20.43, Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission (All Ages) - $20.43, MORE INFO

Stool Seating (All Ages) - $29.06, Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating (All Ages) - $39.86, MORE INFO

Mezzanine Seating (All Ages) - $39.86, MORE INFO

PURCHASE TICKETS