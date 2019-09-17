Penny & Sparrow w/ Caroline Spence

Penny & Sparrow VIP Experience includes:

• Access to the Pre-Show & Private Acoustic Performance with Penny & Sparrow • Access to the Pre-Show Q&A Session with Penny & Sparrow • One Photo Opportunity with Penny & Sparrow • Crowd Free Merchandise Shopping* • 15% off Merchandise at Merch Booth • First Entry Into The Venue* *when and where available* If you have space for legal language, please us the following: Thank you for purchasing a Penny & Sparrow VIP Package. You will be contacted by Wonderful Union via email 24-48 hours before your event with further instructions regarding your package. All packages are nontransferable. If you have specific questions surrounding your package elements, please contact help.wonderfulunion.com or call 1-844-WNDRFUL. For questions regarding the ticket portion of your purchase, please contact help.wonderfulunion.com

Wendigo

There are things that we ought to be afraid of. Things that, rightfully, send cold sweat nightmares. For kids it can be anything from the darkness under a bed, or strangers, or crossing a busy street. For adults it might change face a bit and become things like sickness, job security, or heartbreak. And sometimes, when you point the flashlight right at the thing you’re terrified of, you declaw it. You take its mask off and it returns to being an empty, boring closet with nothing inside to harm you. Or maybe the light shows an unexpected beauty in the place of what you thought was horrific. Other times, though, you aim the beam straight into the pitch black and the thing that you prayed wasn’t real, the one with all the teeth, is right there smiling at you.

Caroline Spence

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Caroline Spence unveils her third full-length album, Mint Condition – her debut release on Rounder Records. Following her critically acclaimed 2017 release, Spades & Roses, Mint Condition is an album narrated by people in various states of searching. With sincere poetic clarity, Spence plays directly to the heart of Americana: her unapologetically-authentic and emotionally resonating lyrics, delivered through an ethereal songbirds voice, are both engaging and disarming. Each of the eleven songs on Mint Condition imparts a kinetic energy, fused together by spirit of collaboration. The sole co-written track on the album “Song About A City” finds Spence collaborating with Nashville-based artist Ashley Ray, and Emmylou Harris makes a guest vocal appearance on the title track. Mint Condition was produced by Dan Knobler at Goosehead Palace and mixed by Gary Paczosa in Nashville, TN, and is available May 3, 2019.