Performing Arts Series: Didgeridoo Evolution

Olin Hall - Roanoke College 221 College Lane, Salem, Virginia

Tickets: $12 Adults/$8 Senior Citizens and Students

Tickets available at www.roanoke.edu/events or by calling 540-375-2333.*

Didgeridoo Down Under, an Australia-themed education and entertainment company, presents Didge Evolution. The group's master didgeridoo players, Rob Thomas and Tanya Gerard, will take the audience on a musical journey to the Australian Outback, coastal rainforests and beyond, enhancing the experience with a dazzling multimedia display.

*plus convenience fee for tickets purchased online

Olin Hall - Roanoke College 221 College Lane, Salem, Virginia
540-375-2333
