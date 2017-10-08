Performing Arts Series: Didgeridoo Evolution
Olin Hall - Roanoke College 221 College Lane, Salem, Virginia
Tickets: $12 Adults/$8 Senior Citizens and Students
Tickets available at www.roanoke.edu/events or by calling 540-375-2333.*
Didgeridoo Down Under, an Australia-themed education and entertainment company, presents Didge Evolution. The group's master didgeridoo players, Rob Thomas and Tanya Gerard, will take the audience on a musical journey to the Australian Outback, coastal rainforests and beyond, enhancing the experience with a dazzling multimedia display.
*plus convenience fee for tickets purchased online
Info
