Performing Arts Series: The Second City "The Cure for the Common Comedy"

Tickets: $12 adults/$8 senior citizens & students

Tickets available at www.roanoke.edu/events or by calling 540-375-2333.*

The Second City, Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater, brings "The Cure for The Common Comedy" to Roanoke. Edgy, thought-provoking and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating nearly six decades of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest. See the stars of tomorrow perform.