PERSONAL EMPOWERMENT THROUGH SACRED GEOMETRY (NOT MATH)

GLOW Healing Arts 1936 West Main Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

INTELLECTUALLY STIMULATING SLIDESHOW OF 3D TO 9D GEOMETRICAL SHAPES CONSIDERED SACRED DUE TO THEIR SPIRITUAL ENERGY AND USED IN ARCHITECTURE OF RELIGIOUS AND POLITICAL POWER, FOUND IN NATURE, AND CULTURAL ART.

Hidden in plain sight are the power sources of humanity. Increase your knowledge and understanding of the structures of third dimensional and higher shapes found in society and the important energetic reasons they exist for our benefit. Those interested in geometry, architecture, art, culture, energy, and spiritual consciousness are encouraged to attend. This is a full color slideshow and discussion with free lunch provided. ($15 includes slide copies and notes)

