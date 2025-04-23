× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre 2025 Season Rack Cards - 1

Peter and the Star Catcher is a whimsical prequel to the beloved story of Peter Pan, based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

Family, Musical, Young Audiences | April 23 – May 4

Please email francesca@millmountain.org for group reservations.

Peter and the Star Catcher is a whimsical prequel to the beloved story of Peter Pan, based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. The play follows a young orphan and his companions as they embark on a high-seas adventure, where they meet Molly, a star catcher-in-training, who is on a mission to protect a magical substance called “starstuff.” With imaginative storytelling, clever humor, and an ensemble cast playing multiple roles, this play reveals the origins of Peter Pan, Captain Hook, and Neverland, capturing the magic of childhood wonder and the power of believing in the impossible.

Here are the following performance dates and times on the Waldron Stage:

Friday – April 25 at 10:00am & 6:30pm

Saturday – April 26 at 1pm & 6:30pm

Sunday – April 27 at 1:00pm and 4:00pm

Wednesday – April 30 at 10:00am & 6:30pm

Thursday – May 1 at 10:00am & 6:30pm

Friday – May 2 at 10:00am & 6:30pm

Saturday – May 3 at 10:00am & 6:30pm

Sunday – May 4 at 1:00pm

All public performances are PWYC (Pay What You Can). This year there will also be the option to pay a donation to reserve seats in advance. There will only be 50 seats to RSVP at each performance.