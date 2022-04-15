Peter Pan Jr., a KIDS ON STAGE Production

One night while in their nursery, Wendy and her two brothers are surprised by a magical boy who flies inside in pursuit of his rebellious shadow. Joined by his fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, they sprinkle the children with pixie dust and take them on a magical journey across the stars. Their journey introduces them to the Lost Boys, Mermaids, Indians and even Captain Hook! Although they have fantastical adventures, in the end they realize the importance of family. This timeless classic musical will whisk you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up!

Location: This production will take place in the Fishburn Auditorium at North Cross School.

Friday, April 15, at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 16, at 11:00am & 3:00pm

Stay tuned for ticket information!