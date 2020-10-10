Peter & Wendy at Mill Mountain Theatre

× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre Peter & Wendy at Mill Mountain Thetare

Performances:

Saturday, October 10th: 11:00am

Saturday, October 10th: 2:00pm

Sunday, October 11th: 2:00pm

*Wednesday, October 14th: 10:00am – Student Matinee

*Thursday, October 15th: 10:00am – Student Matinee

*Thursday, October 15th: 11:30am – Student Matinee

Saturday, October 17th: 11:00am

Saturday, October 17th: 2:00pm

Sunday, October 18th: 2:00pm

*For more information about School Matinees or to book your group, please contact Outreach Coordinator, Emma Gwin, at emma@millmountain.org

Tickets to all public performances of Peter & Wendy are Pay What You Can and only available 30 minutes prior to performance time.