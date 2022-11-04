Peter & Wendy

Family, Young Audiences | November 4 – November 13

Fly to Neverland with Peter Pan and Wendy Darling in this new adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s most famous novel. Local student performers will welcome audience members into a world full of mermaids, fairies, and pirates on the Waldron Stage for a performance that will mesmerize patrons of all ages. The original adaptation will also feature local students as designers and technicians. All public performances will be “pay what you can,” and include the distribution of free books to students as part of our initiative connecting theatre to reading and literacy.