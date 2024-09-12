Phat Anchovies and Holy Roller

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Phat Anchovies is a blues and funk inspired hard rock band with a powerful female lead. Playing a wide variety of music from early classics to modern melodies and original tunes as well. Sporting high energy rhythm lines and blistering guitar solos.

Holy Roller brings you songs of love, loss, hope, and heartache. Their early country twang and vivid lyrics meld with signature harmonies for a sound that is beautifully crooning.

Thursday, September 12th, 2024

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show