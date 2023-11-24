× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Doors: 6:30PM | Show at 7:30PM

It's a one/two punch this Thanksgiving Weekend with a right hook from Hip Hop disciples Phat Laces first up on Friday night. An annual Turkey Day tradition, we're ready to throw on the shell toes and get funky fresh.

This fusion of hip-hop, funk, and jazz features some of the region’s preeminent musicians. In 2019, guitarist Brian Mesko and bassist Mason Cass realized it would be a blast to create a band of this format, both for the audience and the musicians…Two years passed, and Brian discovered Mike Eddy, aka the Hip-Hop Hippie, and the front man was found. They knew that drummer Chris O’Neal was vital, and adding keyboardist Cam Hughes was essential. Melissa Mesko was must, and now the formula was complete!

Slaying the stylings of A Tribe Called Quest, Outkast, Mac Miller, Down to the Bone, and more, this band knows how to funk up the place! So pop-and-lock your way down to check out Phat Laces!

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.