Get hyped because Phat Laces are back, y'all!

PHAT LACES IN THE HOUSE! PEW PEW PEW Inspired by their mutual love for rap and funk, PHAT LACES was created. The vision was to form an instrument driven group that could convey the true feel of hip-hop. The band melds incredible musicianship with dope rhymes, stellar singing, and savory solos. The Laces take you on a ride through the 50 years of hip-hop. Slaying the stylings of The Sugar Hill Gang, Outkast, Biggie, Mac Miller, and much more, they are Mos Def going to get your Body Movin’!! Pop and lock your way down, and shake your groove thang with PHAT LACES.

FOOD TRUCK: Las Tapatias Mexican

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.