Phat Laces - A Hip Hop Tribute

5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl 2025 Season ends with the incredibly fun and talented Phat Laces giving full band tributes to 50 years of Hip Hop classics presented by Ridge View Bank on Saturday, September 6, 2025! There is no telling what they have cookin' for this year's show, but it will for sure be DOPE!

PHAT LACES IN THE HOUSE! PEW PEW PEW Inspired by their mutual love for rap and funk, PHAT LACES was created. The vision was to form an instrument driven group that could convey the true feel of hip-hop. The band melds incredible musicianship with dope rhymes, stellar singing, and savory solos. The Laces take you on a ride through the 50 years of hip-hop. Slaying the stylings of The Sugar Hill Gang, Outkast, Biggie, Mac Miller, and much more, they are Mos Def going to get your Body Movin’!! Pop and lock your way down and shake your groove thang with PHAT LACES.

TICKETS

General Admission (All ages) - $23.67

VIP Admission (All ages) - $56.06

Kids 12 & under are FREE!

