Phat Laces - A Hip Hop Tribute

× Expand Courtesy of 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Look Out Laceheads! It's Michael Eddy's birthday and YOU KNOW that means only the DOPEST RHYMES and FUNKIEST BEATS when PHAT LACES hit The Sanctuary March 22!

PHAT LACES IN THE HOUSE! PEW PEW PEW Inspired by their mutual love for rap and funk, PHAT LACES was created. The vision was to form an instrument driven group that could convey the true feel of hip-hop. The band melds incredible musicianship with dope rhymes, stellar singing, and savory solos. The Laces take you on a ride through the 50 years of hip-hop. Slaying the stylings of The Sugar Hill Gang, Outkast, Biggie, Mac Miller, and much more, they are Mos Def going to get your Body Movin’!! Pop and lock your way down, and shake your groove thang with PHAT LACES.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.