Phat Laces
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Phat Laces tore down the house during their debut performance at The Sanctuary back in December. This tour-de-force lineup delivers on your favorite 80's and 90's hip hop bangers. Word.
Doors 6:30pm • Show 7:30pm
5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives.
Info
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music