Photo Transfers Workshop

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Spend your lunch break exploring a new art technique! Instructor Alison Lee will teach an hour-long crash course on transferring photos using the contact paper method. This class will provide you with all the materials and knowledge you need to not only leave the class with a transfer of your own personal photo, but also with ideas that can later be applied as decorative elements in your own home and personal items. Note: each participant must email up to 4 photos to use in class by Thursday, August 22 to alee@taubmanmuseum.org. Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.

Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
