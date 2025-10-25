Piano & Violin Spectacular

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

A Dynamic Duo: Coffee Destination with our Concertmaster & Maestro Wiley

Our beloved Concertmaster and Maestro Wiley team up for an exciting and memorable Coffee Destination program celebrating beloved musical duos. Featuring Kreisler’s gorgeous setting of a Rachmaninoff favorite, musical showpieces by George Gershwin, a remarkable Romance by American pioneer Amy Beach, and other musical gems. Don’t miss this special up-close and personal music event — with two of our musical superstars.

Akemi Takayama, violin

David Stewart Wiley, piano