Ultra-popular recording artist and performer Junior Sisk will once again headline Salem’s Pickin’ In The Park Bluegrass show on Saturday, August 20, at the Longwood Park Amphitheater. The event also will feature local crowd favorites Wound Tight and The Bluegrass Brothers, and admission is free.

Sisk and his super tight band played in front of a huge crowd at this event in 2021 and among those in attendance was his father, Harry Sr. Both of Sisk’s parents have had strong influences on his musical career and are big reasons why he has stayed so true to traditional bluegrass.

Sticking to his genre’s roots and never getting above his raisin’ paid off big time back in January of this year. Sisk’s “Load The Wagon” album earned Album of the Year honors and his “Just Load The Wagon” single was named Song of the Year from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America. In addition, the Ferrum resident received nominations by the prestigious International Bluegrass Music Association for Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year for the “Load The Wagon” project in 2021.

In 2013 and 2017, Sisk was named the IBMA's Male Vocalist of the Year. He has been honored numerous times by the IBMA for producing the song of the year and an album of the year. Sisk’s band features an array of talented of musicians including Heather Berry-Mabe, who grew up near Staunton and Waynesboro in the Sherando area. She is joined by her banjo playing husband Tony Mabe, fiddle player Doug Bartlett, upright bass performer Curt Love and mandolin picker Jonathan Dillon.

Pickin’ In The Park attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy the complimentary concerts. Food trucks and other vendors will be onsite selling a variety of concessions and adult beverages. Patrons are permitted to bring in outside food, but no alcohol is allowed to enter the premises from the outside. Children’s games will set-up for that age group, but please remember that pets are not allowed at this event.

The annual string music concert is presented by the Salem Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Pepsi and Skyline National Bank. This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of longtime Bluegrass promoter Dwayne Cole, who passed away on May 8 at the age of 65.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

5:30 p.m. WOUND TIGHT

6:30 p.m. BLUEGRASS BROTHERS

7:30 P.M. JUNIOR SISK