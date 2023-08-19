× Expand City of Salem Pickin' in the Park

Bluegrass aficionado Junior Sisk is headed back to Salem’s annual Pickin’ In The Park concert this summer. This marks the third straight year that Sisk and his group of talented players and singers have filled the night air at the Longwood Park Amphitheater with their tight harmonies. This year’s FREE show takes place on Saturday, August 19, and it will also feature local favorites Wound Tight and New Standard. The event has significantly grown each of the past two years thanks to Sisk’s presence and performances. He and his bandmates played to huge crowds in both 2021 and 2022. Pickin’ In The Park attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy the complimentary concerts. Come out to Longwood Park to enjoy some of the best local Bluegrass music in the area!

Bands:

5:30- New Standard

6:30- Wound Tight

7:30- Junior Sisk

Cost: Free of charge

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Food Trucks: Bootleg BBQ, Dale's Diner, The Tailgate, Wicked Lemon, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream

Location: Longwood Park

Time: 5:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Skyline National Bank and Pepsi