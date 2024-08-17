× Expand City of Salem Pickin' in the Park

Bluegrass legend Junior Sisk is returning to Salem’s annual Pickin’ In The Park concert this summer. This marks the fourth straight year that Sisk and his group of amazing pickers and singers are headlining the Longwood Park Amphitheater show with their fast playing and uplifting harmonies.

This year’s FREE event takes place on Saturday, August 17, and it also features local favorites Wound Tight and New Standard. Thanks to Sisk and our regional bands, Pickin’ In The Park has become one of Salem’s most popular events.

Pickin’ In The Park attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy the complimentary concerts.

Patrons are permitted to bring in outside food, but no alcohol is allowed to enter the premises from the outside.

On-site vendors will be selling adult beverages.

Children’s games will be set up for that age group, but please remember that pets are not allowed at this event.

Bands:

5:30- New Standard

6:30- Wound Tight

7:30- Junior Sisk

Cost: Free of charge

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Food Trucks: Bootleg BBQ, Dale's Diner, The Tailgate, Wicked Lemon, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream

Location: Longwood Park

Time: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Skyline National Bank and Pepsi