Pickle on the Diamond

This first-of-its-kind Pickleball Tournament will take place on Carilion Clinic Field's Infield, Saturday, November 1, 2025. Don't miss your chance to play pickleball where the baseball pros play!

Two divisions

Open (49 and under)

Seniors (50 and over)

Tournament will be Round Robin followed by a single elimination tournament.

Open Play -- Friday, October 31, 2025.

This is a non-sanctioned tournament, but we will be following USAP 2025 rules.

