Pickle on the Diamond

Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark 1008 Texas Street, City of Salem, Virginia 24153

This first-of-its-kind Pickleball Tournament will take place on Carilion Clinic Field's Infield, Saturday, November 1, 2025. Don't miss your chance to play pickleball where the baseball pros play!

Two divisions

  • Open (49 and under)
  • Seniors (50 and over)

Tournament will be Round Robin followed by a single elimination tournament.

Open Play -- Friday, October 31, 2025.

This is a non-sanctioned tournament, but we will be following USAP 2025 rules.

Registration

  • Will close October 24 or when the tournament is full
  • Each participant will receive a t-shirt
  • Cost: $50 per team
  • Register using the link on the event website.

Info

Sports
