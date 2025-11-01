Pickle on the Diamond
Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark 1008 Texas Street, City of Salem, Virginia 24153
Courtesy Salem Red Sox
This first-of-its-kind Pickleball Tournament will take place on Carilion Clinic Field's Infield, Saturday, November 1, 2025. Don't miss your chance to play pickleball where the baseball pros play!
Two divisions
- Open (49 and under)
- Seniors (50 and over)
Tournament will be Round Robin followed by a single elimination tournament.
Open Play -- Friday, October 31, 2025.
This is a non-sanctioned tournament, but we will be following USAP 2025 rules.
Registration
- Will close October 24 or when the tournament is full
- Each participant will receive a t-shirt
- Cost: $50 per team
- Register using the link on the event website.
Info
