Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus

to Google Calendar - Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 10:00:00

Blue Ridge PBS 1215 McNeil Dr SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Visit with Santa and Mrs Claus and have pictures taken at his Technical Operations Center. Tour thru Blue Ridge PBS and visit with Santa's helpers getting ready for the big event. Digital photos will be made available FREE of charge! Cameras welcome. Some photos/videos may air on Blue Ridge PBS. Donations are welcome and appreciated

Info

Blue Ridge PBS 1215 McNeil Dr SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015 View Map
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
to Google Calendar - Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 10:00:00