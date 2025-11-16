Pierre Bensusan - One Guitar, One Voice - 50th Anniversary

× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan, surnamed "Mister DADGAD," has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. Winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album "Encore," voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine reader's Poll, winner of the Rose d'Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Pierre is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE SAY ...

“For me, Pierre can only justly be compared to someone of the stature of Keith Jarrett; so total is his mastery of the solo instrument, his dazzling harmony, his many innovations, and his deft command of counterpoint, the jazz idiom, folk expression, and all genres between and beyond. An entire history unfolds as he plays. But really, like Jarrett, the emotional depth – and this is where true artistry often likes to live – of many of his songs and compositions is all, well, breathtaking. With only his steel-string-acoustic guitar – and sometimes his rich, affecting voice – Mr. Bensusan can disassemble your heart and hand it back to you restored and renewed. As he did to mine tonight. A true giant.” - James Volpe Rotondi (editor at Guitar Player Magazine)

"I've seen Alfred Brendel, Itzhak Perlman, Daniel Barenboim, Lynn Harrell, Nureyev, Placido Domingo, etc., perform magnificently. Tonight, in Atlanta, in the last half of the second set, Pierre Bensusan went a quantum beyond the warm, compelling, appealing, extremely accomplished guitarists whose recordings and performances I've eagerly sought for over 30 years. He's achieved the sublime -- decades of technique, creativity, intuition, passion, and intensity crashed together -- a man transformed, singular, stunning. I have so seldom had the privilege and pure animal joy of experiencing this caliber of artistry." - Rain Crow (a fan)

“Listening to Pierre's music is rejuvenating. Beside his extraordinary touch and tone, the notes and melody appeal directly to the tender side of our human nature.” - Steve Vai

“This is beautiful ... Pierre is one of the GREATS!!!” -Tommy Emmanuel Cgp.

“Pierre Bensusan's music is a true inspiration.” - Suzanne Vega

“Pierre is one of my favorite guitarists. He has created a new way of playing and is the king of the DADGAD tuning.” - Michael Hedges

Doors - 7:00 pm | Show - 7:30 pm

$25 General Admission

