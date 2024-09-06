The Pigeons Frasco Dogs Tour at Devils Backbone Basecamp

× Expand Devils Backbone Concert

The Pigeons Frasco Dogs Tour is making a stop at Devils Backbone Basecamp in Roseland, VA on Friday, September 6, providing a fun finale to summer.

The lineup features Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & The U.N., and Dogs In A Pile, who are embarking on an eight-city tour across the Northeast and Midwest. During their stop at Devils Backbone Basecamp, guests have the option to extend their stay through the night by booking a Devils Backbone campsite for an unparalleled camping experience in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

When: Doors open at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 6

Where: Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows

Tickets:

- General Admission: $54.50 in advance | $64.50 day of show

- VIP: $154.50

- Kids 12 & under are FREE

- Parking: FREE