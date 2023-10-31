Pimps of Joytime

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Opening Act - Triscale | 8:00 pm - Pimps of Joytime

HALLOWEEN SHOW!  Costumes encouraged!!

General Admission: $25 + tax, Day of Show: $29 + tax 

When it comes to throwing a party, the Pimps of Joytime raise the bar with swagger and substance. Dubbed "raucous and captivating" by Okayplayer, and "Visceral in all of the best ways possible." by Pop Matters, The Pimps artfully blend Brooklyn beat, New Orleans soul, and world funk. Created by Grammy nominated producer Brian J in 2007 the Pimps Of Joytime have released five studio albums and toured extensively building a loyal international following.

Info

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Concerts & Live Music
345-6377
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Pimps of Joytime - 2023-10-31 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pimps of Joytime - 2023-10-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pimps of Joytime - 2023-10-31 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pimps of Joytime - 2023-10-31 19:00:00 ical