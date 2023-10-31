× Expand The Grandin Theatre

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Opening Act - Triscale | 8:00 pm - Pimps of Joytime

HALLOWEEN SHOW! Costumes encouraged!!

General Admission: $25 + tax, Day of Show: $29 + tax

When it comes to throwing a party, the Pimps of Joytime raise the bar with swagger and substance. Dubbed "raucous and captivating" by Okayplayer, and "Visceral in all of the best ways possible." by Pop Matters, The Pimps artfully blend Brooklyn beat, New Orleans soul, and world funk. Created by Grammy nominated producer Brian J in 2007 the Pimps Of Joytime have released five studio albums and toured extensively building a loyal international following.