Pink Floyd Tribute: US and Floyd at Dr Pepper Park

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on site at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

We accept cash or credit cards.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Food will be available from local food vendors.

Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

Us And Floyd is a Long Island, New York based Pink Floyd Tribute band.

The band performs the greatest hits of Pink Floyd from all eras. Us And Floyd

performs Dark Side of the Moon in it's entirety as well as a selection of songs

from Wish You Were Here, Meddle, The Wall, Final Cut and Atom Heart Mother.

