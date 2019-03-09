Pink Tie Gala 2019

Dust off your bow ties and heels and join us for the Third Annual Pink Tie Gala at the Historic Masonic Theater in Clifton Forge, Virginia on March 9, 2019 from 7-11 pm! Doors open at 6:30! Grab a drink, take a pic in the photo booth and meet us in the theatre for the program. Our keynote speaker is business owner, wife, mom of five, and cancer thriver Leecy Fink of Lynchburg, VA. Your ticket gets you into the event for the program, as well as hors-d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and music with DJ Gavin in the Thomas P. Dean/Racey and Dean Inc. Underground AND live music in the Westrock ballroom on the third floor! Join us as we honor cancer survivors and fighters and remember those we have lost. This evening is also is a time to raise money to help fight this disease and make life a little easier for those who are battling. A portion of this year’s proceeds will go to Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge. Over the last two years, Pink Tie Gala has donated over $20,000 to Komen. Thanks to YOUR support, Komen was able to introduce a Treatment Assistance Fund in 2018 which helps those struggling with the financial burden of breast cancer treatment. The other portion of proceeds will stay right here in the Alleghany Highlands to benefit our local cancer warriors (all cancers.) Be sure to check out the MANY spectacular items available on our online auction! The auction will go live on Friday, March 8 and end at 12 noon on Sunday, March 10. Auction website link will be available on The Pink Tie Group The Pink Tie Gala is a spectacular night full of food, drink, music and inspiration!