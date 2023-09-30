× Expand Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation 2023 4th annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl

Our annual “Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl” is back with our fall 2023 event. The pub crawl is a fun way to learn more about Roanoke’s historic landscape while helping the organization raise money to further their mission of preserving the valley’s most important architectural and cultural icons.

The pub crawl will take place on Saturday, September 30th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Compete for prizes by completing a fun 1970s history-themed scavenger hunt featuring questions about people and places important to Roanoke’s past!

Participants proceed at their own pace after checking in at Hotel Roanoke’s 1882 Bar, between 2 pm and 3 pm, where they will receive scavenger hunt instructions, and sign a liability waiver. Ticket costs: $30/person, $60/team of two, $90/team of three, and $100/team of four. Team registration is highly encouraged!

Food and drink specials will be available at each establishment on the pub crawl. (No purchase is required to compete in the scavenger hunt.)

End your pub crawl by 5:00 p.m. at a designated location where you will turn in your scavenger hunt answers. RVPF hosts will tally the scores for the scavenger hunt and results will be announced soon after.

Teams participating can choose to dress in historical fashion–“dress your decade”–and will receive one free scavenger hunt answer to give them a leg up! Additionally, teams that dress up will be entered into a costume contest!

Prizes include Night Stay at Liberty Trust, dinner at Hotel Roanoke, and more!

Sponsored by: Bown Edwards, Balzar & Associates, Brian Wishneff & Associates, and D. David Parr, Esq.

Supported by: The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, Well Hung Vineyard, Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, The Liberty Trust, and Billy's.