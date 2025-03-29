Pints for a Purpose: The Salem Museum at Big Lick Brewing

× Expand Hunter Haskins Pints for a Purpose March 25 Flyer - 1 Flyer for Pints for a Purpose, Big Lick Brewing's fundraiser for the Salem Museum

Join the Salem Museum at Big Lick Brewing Co. for an afternoon of merriment and fundraising as $1 of all full pours will be donated to the Salem Museum & Historical Society! This event is Saturday, March 29 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Big Lick Brewing Co. at 409 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.

Salem Museum Executive Director Garrett Channell and Assistant Director Hunter Haskins will be on hand to showcase unique and rarely-seen items from the Museum’s collections, answer questions about the Museum’s mission and goals for the next year, and talk all things local history. Don’t miss out on this unique chance to interact with our staff outside of the Museum!

The Salem Museum welcomes visitors Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Located in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, the Museum offers free admission and parking, with donations gratefully accepted. The entrance can be found at the Oakey Field Complex sign across Main Street from the Berglund Ford service entrance.