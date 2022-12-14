Pints with a Purpose
to
Parkway Brewing Company 739 Kessler Mill Rd 739 Kessler Mill Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
×
Credits to Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia.
Pints - 1
An informational flyer about the event.
$1 from every pint sold will be donated to Brain Injury Services of SW VA who serve survivors of brain injury! Parkway Brewing is the gracious host and will be selling beer, Mountain Grille will be selling food, and Mercy Creek will be playing live music!
Info
Parkway Brewing Company 739 Kessler Mill Rd 739 Kessler Mill Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink