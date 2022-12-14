Pints with a Purpose

to

Parkway Brewing Company 739 Kessler Mill Rd 739 Kessler Mill Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

$1 from every pint sold will be donated to Brain Injury Services of SW VA who serve survivors of brain injury! Parkway Brewing is the gracious host and will be selling beer, Mountain Grille will be selling food, and Mercy Creek will be playing live music!

Info

Parkway Brewing Company 739 Kessler Mill Rd 739 Kessler Mill Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
5403441200
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pints with a Purpose - 2022-12-14 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pints with a Purpose - 2022-12-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pints with a Purpose - 2022-12-14 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pints with a Purpose - 2022-12-14 17:30:00 ical