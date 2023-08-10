Pioneer and Patriot: The Life of Andrew Lewis

× Expand Salem Museum General Andrew Lewis

In the 1700s, land that would become the town of Salem was once the property of a particularly notable pioneer— Salem’s own patriot leader, Andrew Lewis. On August 10 at 7 pm, Garrett Channell, the Salem Museum’s director of education and archives, will share Lewis’ heroic story, the role he played in the French and Indian War, and how his actions during the Revolutionary War helped secure the Colonies’ independence. This talk will be held at the Salem Museum and is free and open to the public.

Garrett will describe how Lewis twice won Virginia’s freedom, which Founding Father he was surprisingly close to, and Lewis’ impact on Salem. When Lewis was able to come home, it was to his massive estate, called Richfield, which included present day Salem and stretched to Kentucky.

Garrett Channell is the Director of Education and Archives at the Salem Museum. A graduate of Roanoke College, he studied history with a focus on public history. He also studied history and literature at Oxford University. While at Roanoke College, Garrett worked in the College’s archives, was an intern in the Library of Congress’ preservation division, and volunteered for the Salem Museum in its archives and with events. He is currently pursuing a Masters in Museum Studies from Harvard University. Garrett now works at the Museum to develop field trips, classroom visits, exhibit displays, and programs for all ages, as well as accessioning and processing items for the Museum’s collection.