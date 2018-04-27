Pirelli World Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway

VIRginia International Raceway is hosting the Pirelli World Challenge, April 27 to 29. The event will feature thrilling multi-class racing with top drivers competing in the hottest production-based race cars, such as Bentleys, McLarens, Ferraris, and more.

The family-friendly weekend including testing, qualifying, car corrals, driver autograph sessions and more. Guests can come for a single day, multiple days throughout the weekend or even camp onsite on the expansive countryside property located at the border of Virginia and North Carolina – just a short drive from Roanoke.

This is VIR’s second year in a row hosting the renowned Pirelli World Challenge, North America’s top production racing championship. Come watch PWC competitors take on VIR’s 17-turn, 3.27-mile road course for an eventful weekend you won’t want to miss.

VIR is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities, such as lodging, dining, a spa, an exclusive driver’s club, karting, off-road racing, shooting sports, skid pad and more.

Advanced tickets for the Pirelli World Challenge weekend are $20 for Friday-only, $30 for Saturday-only, $40 for Sunday-only, $50 for a two-day Saturday and Sunday ticket, and $60 for a three-day ticket. All tickets will be an additional $10 if purchased at the gate. Children 16 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult and parking is also free. Active military are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount with valid military ID. For more information, visit www.VIRnow.com.