Come to the Grandin Theatre on Friday, September 12, 2025, for Pitch Perfect, part of the Grandin Theatre's NEW OUT LOUD Series! The show starts at 10 p.m.

Beca, a freshman at Barden University, is cajoled into joining The Bellas, her school's all-girls singing group. Injecting some much-needed energy into their repertoire, The Bellas take on their male rivals in a campus competition.

Director: Jason Moore | Stars: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson

Location: Main Theatre

Runtime: 1:52 | Genre: Comedy | Rating: PG-13

Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for pre-teenagers.

General Admission - $6 + tax | Click here to purchase tickets.