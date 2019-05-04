Place Your Bets- Derby Party
Buffalo Wild Wings Starkey 4335 Starkey Road, Roanoke, Virginia
Unbridled Change- Michelle Holling-Brooks
Come place your bets on the Kentucky Derby while supporting Unbridled Change.Unbridled Change is a local non-profit equine therapy program that offers mental health out patient services through the utilization of Equine Partnered Psychotherapy. VIP tickets are $10 and include a buffet dinner and 10 race tickets. There will be derby race games with grand prize, silent auction, trivia, and door prizes. There will also be a best dressed and hat contest. For more information about Unbridled Change or to purchase tickets go to: www.UnbridledChange.org