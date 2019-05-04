Place Your Bets- Derby Party

× Expand Unbridled Change- Michelle Holling-Brooks Unbridled Change is a local non-profit equine therapy program that offers mental health out patient services through the utilization of Equine Partnered Psychotherapy.

Come place your bets on the Kentucky Derby while supporting Unbridled Change.Unbridled Change is a local non-profit equine therapy program that offers mental health out patient services through the utilization of Equine Partnered Psychotherapy. VIP tickets are $10 and include a buffet dinner and 10 race tickets. There will be derby race games with grand prize, silent auction, trivia, and door prizes. There will also be a best dressed and hat contest. For more information about Unbridled Change or to purchase tickets go to: www.UnbridledChange.org