Plant Sale at Ferrum College

× Expand Sarah Isley Poster for Ferrum College plant sale 2025

For the Ferrum College annual plant sale, supporting the horticulture program, Titmus greenhouse is packed full with beautiful annual flowers, unique house plants, our largest selection of vegetables, perennial herbs, hanging baskets, and our most requested plant in years past: strawberries! The sale at Titmus Agricultural Center Barn, 370 Ferrum School Rd., is April 12 & 13 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm and April 19 & 20 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. Cash and check only. Please bring your own boxes to carry your new plants home. The Agriculture Club, Environmental Club, and Entrepreneurial group will also offer plants, decorative pots, merchandise, and activities for the kids.