Saturday, May 12th from 9 am until 2 pm, the New River Valley Master Gardener Association will hold their annual Plant Sale. Held rain or shine on the front lawn of the Montgomery County Government Building, 755 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg Virginia. Featuring selections of vegetables, perennials, annual, trees, shrubs, grasses, houseplants and more. Each section will have master gardeners on hand to assist in your purchases. Visit our rain barrel department for both painted and unpainted rain barrels. All plants have been donated by local growers or by master gardeners. Funds raised support our grants program.

http://www.nrvmastergardeners.com/