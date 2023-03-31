Planting Pinwheels for Prevention

× Expand @roanokeCT 3/31 - Pinwheel Press Kit Social Image - 3 Volunteer with CHILDREN'S TRUST to plant a pinwheel garden to raise awareness for national CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION month in April.

The pinwheel has come to serve as the symbol of the amazing childhoods we want for all children: whimsical, happy, and healthy. Each year, to kick off April’s Child Abuse Prevention month, we plant a pinwheel garden at Virginia Western’s Community Arboretum. By planting pinwheels in public spaces, we can bring attention to this important issue and inspire action to protect our children.

We need your help to make this campaign a success! Whether you have just a few hours to spare or can commit to a longer-term volunteer opportunity, we would love to have you on our team! Join us today and be a part of something bigger than yourself. Together, we can create a safer, healthier, and happier community for children – and, therefore, for all. 💚💙

Sign up now to volunteer for Pinwheels for Prevention! https://buff.ly/3J9eut6

Don’t forget to wear blue!