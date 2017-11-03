Let's PLAY: Game Night for Grown Ups

Join us for an evening of nostalgia and PLAY: Game Night for Grown Ups at the museum! Unwind from the work week with some of our most beloved and classic pasttimes from our childhoods, including thousands of LEGOS, thanks to the generosity of AIA Blue Ridge. Large-scale Spirographs, coloring supplies, puzzles, and other fun surprises will be set up in the auditorium for a night of relaxing fun! Join us to revisit these childhood favorites without having to compete with your kids!

We are proud to participate in Art By Night on the first Friday of every month. The galleries will be open until 9pm, including our ticketed exhibition PLAY.