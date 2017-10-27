Playing with Pastels

to Google Calendar - Playing with Pastels - 2017-10-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Playing with Pastels - 2017-10-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Playing with Pastels - 2017-10-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Playing with Pastels - 2017-10-27 12:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Register Now

This fun afternoon workshop is a chance to truly play with an often overlooked favorite of the old masters-- pastels! We will spend time with both oil and chalk, learning how to blend and mix each medium to achieve gorgeous effects. They are messy and delightful-- bring a sense of humor and maybe don't wear your whites. No experience necessary!

Instructor: Mariam Foster

$25 | $20 Members

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
5403425760
to Google Calendar - Playing with Pastels - 2017-10-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Playing with Pastels - 2017-10-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Playing with Pastels - 2017-10-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Playing with Pastels - 2017-10-27 12:00:00