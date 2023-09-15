Playlist for Life Music Festival

Come out to the second Annual Playlist 4 Life Music festival. We have moved locations this year and are located at Garrett Farms in the Glenvar area of Roanoke County Virginia. With over 24 acres of property with scenic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Playlist 4 Life Foundation is offering the first music venue in Roanoke County to offer camping options! All ages event, children 12 and under are free.

Our goal is to music to help suicide prevention and mental health awareness nonprofit organizations raise funds and get their message out to the community.

Tickets go on sale August 1, 2023.