Plena Libre
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech
Puerto Rican band Plena Libre brings an unrivaled, energy-filled outdoor dance party to the Moss lawn.
Masters of the plena and bomba styles, the group brilliantly infuses traditional and contemporary music with Afro-Puerto Rican rhythms, creating an electrifying stage performance. With mesmerizing hand drumming, raucous horns, and soaring three-part vocal harmonies, this band always brings the heat.
Join us an hour before the performance to learn dance moves from Plena Libre members!