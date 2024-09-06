× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Puerto Rican band Plena Libre brings an unrivaled, energy-filled outdoor dance party to the Moss lawn.

Masters of the plena and bomba styles, the group brilliantly infuses traditional and contemporary music with Afro-Puerto Rican rhythms, creating an electrifying stage performance. With mesmerizing hand drumming, raucous horns, and soaring three-part vocal harmonies, this band always brings the heat.

Join us an hour before the performance to learn dance moves from Plena Libre members!