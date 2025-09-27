Pocket Vinyl, Gaffer Project, Dover & The Elevators

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Come to The Spot on Kirk Saturday, September 27, 2025, for Pocket Vinyl, Gaffer Project, Dover & The Elevators!

Pocket Vinyl - www.pocketvinyl.com

Gaffer Project - www.gafferproject.bandcamp.com

Dover & The Elevators - www.doverandtheelevators.bandcamp.com

Doors - 7:30 PM | Show starts - 8:00 PM

  • All seats - $14.64

Concerts & Live Music
