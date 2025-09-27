Pocket Vinyl, Gaffer Project, Dover & The Elevators
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Courtesy The Spot on Kirk
Come to The Spot on Kirk Saturday, September 27, 2025, for Pocket Vinyl, Gaffer Project, Dover & The Elevators!
Pocket Vinyl - www.pocketvinyl.com
Gaffer Project - www.gafferproject.bandcamp.com
Dover & The Elevators - www.doverandtheelevators.bandcamp.com
Doors - 7:30 PM | Show starts - 8:00 PM
TICKETS
- All seats - $14.64
Concerts & Live Music