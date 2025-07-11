Poe Mack Summer Series
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Poe Mack performs at The Spot on Kirk Friday, July 11, 2025! Visit the following websites for additional information.
Poe Mack - www.poemack.com
Noah-O - www.noah-o.com
Harvest Blaque - www.harvestblaque1.bandcamp.com
Quanstar - open.spotify.com/artist/3oEuVr3y1SEf8bkJ8i1MN3
Ann Artist - www.facebook.com/itsAnnArtist
Beat set by Van Gunz - open.spotify.com/artist/236NvYraicIlTMnMmJ8s7T
Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.
Tickets: $8 Advance | $12 Day of Show
Click here to purchase tickets.
Info
Concerts & Live Music