Poe Mack Summer Series

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Poe Mack performs at The Spot on Kirk Friday, July 11, 2025! Visit the following websites for additional information.

Poe Mack - www.poemack.com

Noah-O - www.noah-o.com

Harvest Blaque - www.harvestblaque1.bandcamp.com

Quanstar -  open.spotify.com/artist/3oEuVr3y1SEf8bkJ8i1MN3

Ann Artist - www.facebook.com/itsAnnArtist

Beat set by Van Gunz - open.spotify.com/artist/236NvYraicIlTMnMmJ8s7T

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets:  $8 Advance | $12 Day of Show

Click here to purchase tickets.

Info

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Poe Mack Summer Series - 2025-07-11 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Poe Mack Summer Series - 2025-07-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Poe Mack Summer Series - 2025-07-11 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Poe Mack Summer Series - 2025-07-11 20:00:00 ical