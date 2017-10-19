Poet Robin Coste Lewis

10-19, 8:15 PM

Q&A 10-20, 11 AM

Lewis is Los Angeles poet laureate and the author of Voyage of the Sable Venus, winner of the National Book Award for Poetry. Her work has appeared in various journals and anthologies, including The Massachusetts Review, Callaloo, The Harvard Gay & Lesbian Review, Transition, and VIDA.

Sponsored by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.